Phoenix shooting: police officer killed, 2 injured

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
A Phoenix police commander was killed and two other officers were injured Sunday night in a shooting on the city's north side during a domestic violence call, police said. (March 30)
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Phoenix Police commander killed, two officers hurt Sunday in shooting in north Phoenix

Phoenix Police commander killed, two officers hurt Sunday in shooting in north Phoenix 05:46

 A Phoenix police commander was killed and two officers hurt after responding to a disturbance call on Sunday evening in north Phoenix. In a brief statement to reporters, Chief Jeri Williams said Greg Carnicle was a friend and a "true hero."

Tweets about this

EllenFlannery

Ellen Flannery RT @azcentral: NEW: One officer was killed and two more were injured in a shooting in Phoenix on Sunday night, according to the Phoenix Pol… 14 seconds ago

onlineathens

Athens Banner-Herald Phoenix police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting https://t.co/082bVj6Pww 45 seconds ago

ShortArmOtheLaw

(((ShortArmOtheLaw)) RT @bmaz: Absolutely horrible: 1 officer dead, 2 injured after shooting in north Phoenix https://t.co/JTfJZdw3ZX via @azcentral 3 minutes ago

fox28columbus

WTTE FOX 28 Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, a veteran officer and father of four, was killed in a shooting in Arizona. Two other officer… https://t.co/NTA3VJ3f7d 4 minutes ago

DrTomMartinPhD

Dr. Tom Martin (Ph.D.) RT @jilevin: Phoenix shooting: police officer killed, 2 injured https://t.co/yfZ5CIp6Zo 4 minutes ago

justcantmakeup

Chris Jones Can't make this up. https://t.co/olIudICiSJ 6 minutes ago

AUG_Jobs

Jobs Augusta Phoenix police officer killed, 2 others wounded in shooting https://t.co/jlxYf6mOvk 7 minutes ago

wsyx6

WSYX ABC 6 Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, a veteran officer and father of four, was killed in a shooting in Arizona. Two other officer… https://t.co/cc8oXCow2P 8 minutes ago

