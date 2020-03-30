Humana and Cigna Joins Aetna in Waiving COVID-19 Hospitalization Costs Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Major insurance carriers joined Aetna and also announced that they will be waiving the out-of-pocket or patient cost-sharing in all COVID-19 cases. Major insurance carriers joined Aetna and also announced that they will be waiving the out-of-pocket or patient cost-sharing in all COVID-19 cases. 👓 View full article

