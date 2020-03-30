President Trump extends social distancing guidelines through April

Global  

CBS News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
President Trump extended the government's social distancing guidelines until at least the end of April. He said he was simply being hopeful when he repeatedly touted reopening the country by Easter last week. Weijia Jiang reports on why the president gave up on his target date to end the crisis.
 President Donald Trump has abandoned his plan to reopen the country by Easter, saying Sunday that strict social distancing guidelines in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak will continue through April. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports

