CBS News’ Maria Mercader remembered as shining light

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CBS News is mourning the loss of one of our own to the coronavirus. Maria Mercader, whose career at CBS News spanned more than three decades, was always a guiding spirit and a shining light. She battled health problems for decades, but she used her deep faith and her big smile to life up and inspire others. Anthony Mason remembers her life and career. 👓 View full article

