Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > CBS News’ Maria Mercader remembered as shining light

CBS News’ Maria Mercader remembered as shining light

CBS News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
CBS News is mourning the loss of one of our own to the coronavirus. Maria Mercader, whose career at CBS News spanned more than three decades, was always a guiding spirit and a shining light. She battled health problems for decades, but she used her deep faith and her big smile to life up and inspire others. Anthony Mason remembers her life and career.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsBroadcas

OneNewsBroadcas CBS News’ Maria Mercader remembered as shining light - https://t.co/t0sgr8TRa9 20 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC CBS News’ Maria Mercader remembered as shining light https://t.co/UnExFrnAnK https://t.co/YGxiaDhUvq 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.