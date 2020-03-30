James Corden hopes "Homefest" will be "uplifting"

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

"The Late Late Show" host, James Corden, returns to TV Monday night with a primetime special, "Homefest," recorded from his garage. The show's star-studded lineup includes Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Will Ferrell and Billie Eilish. Corden tells Gayle King he wants to remind people that despite our physical distance, we are all still connected. 👓 View full article

