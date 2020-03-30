Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > James Corden hopes "Homefest" will be "uplifting"

James Corden hopes "Homefest" will be "uplifting"

CBS News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
"The Late Late Show" host, James Corden, returns to TV Monday night with a primetime special, "Homefest," recorded from his garage. The show's star-studded lineup includes Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Will Ferrell and Billie Eilish. Corden tells Gayle King he wants to remind people that despite our physical distance, we are all still connected.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

viralrook

Viralrook James Corden hopes "Homefest" will be "uplifting" https://t.co/GCdaSk8YDm 42 minutes ago

hopes_dandelion

𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊⁷ RT @BigHitEnt: [방송] 오늘(3/31) 11AM CBS <The Late Late Show with James Corden - HomeFest>에 #방탄소년단 이 출연합니다. [TV] #BTS will be on The Late Lat… 1 hour ago

LiamWBZ

Liam Martin RT @wbz: James Corden is coming to primetime tonight and he’ll be in his garage! BTS, Billie Eilish, and more will join him from their home… 2 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News James Corden is coming to primetime tonight and he’ll be in his garage! BTS, Billie Eilish, and more will join him… https://t.co/lF6cut8uyr 2 hours ago

MillerOval

Oval Miller James Corden hopes "Homefest" will be "uplifting" https://t.co/rUDJHuDZdM via @YouTube 2 hours ago

dt_salinas

DTSalinas RT @CBSTVStudios: Ahead of tonight’s #HomeFest, @JKCorden took some time to chat with @CBSThisMorning’s @GayleKing to share how the primeti… 6 hours ago

LAmobslugger

Anthony Fiato James Corden hopes “Homefest” will be “uplifting” https://t.co/p2UXVli4fa https://t.co/Jj7nd5fTJI 7 hours ago

CBSTVStudios

CBS TV Studios Ahead of tonight’s #HomeFest, @JKCorden took some time to chat with @CBSThisMorning’s @GayleKing to share how the p… https://t.co/UV3TXdbdII 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.