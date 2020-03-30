David Price, Dodgers snap Rockies’ four-game winning streak in MLB The Show 20 simulation Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

After sweeping the Padres in four in San Diego, Colorado dropped its first game of the season Monday, losing 8-3 to Los Angeles in Dodger Stadium. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this