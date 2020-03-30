Chocolate Cake RT @DailyMail: Brooklyn patient, 86, dies after she's knocked in the head by stranger who claimed that the woman was 'violating social dist… 15 seconds ago

COMMODUS J TRUMP RT @1grandmamean: AWWW! THIS IS SICK. I FEEL LIKE CRYING OVER THIS. Brooklyn woman, 86, dies after she’s knocked to the ground by stranger… 24 seconds ago

David Witcher❌ RT @pittman_george: Hit over the head by 32 yr old woman (patient). Hope they charge her w/murder. Woman, 86, dies after knocked to ground… 1 minute ago

Mee Seong Im "Brooklyn woman, 86, dies after she’s knocked to the ground by stranger for violating coronavirus social distancing… https://t.co/QXfjVGOzGW 1 minute ago

❌Nationalist Judie❌ 1776 x 2 ! Cult45 Woman, 86, dies after knocked to ground at NYC hospital for violating coronavirus social distancing: report https://t.co/ekmgwcoIXT Murder 2 minutes ago

Chip Warden 🖖 RT @morjodomo: The NYPD is investigating what might be the city’s first coronavirus-related homicide https://t.co/7KnFU7J90d 2 minutes ago

Tony balony Elderly woman knocked down for not social distancing, dies https://t.co/p1NNkyFUjM The authorities are going to sh… https://t.co/GratO77oyE 3 minutes ago