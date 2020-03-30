Global  

One News Page > US News > Woman, 86, dies after knocked to ground at NYC hospital for violating coronavirus social distancing: report

FOXNews.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
An 86-year-old woman in a Brooklyn hospital died Saturday after being pushed to the ground by another patient for allegedly breaking social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report.
