Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > ‘I Guess We Got To Do It’: Dr. Fauci Explains The Moment That Led To Trump Extending Social Distancing Mandate

‘I Guess We Got To Do It’: Dr. Fauci Explains The Moment That Led To Trump Extending Social Distancing Mandate

Daily Caller Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
'I Guess We Got To Do It': Dr. Fauci Explains The Moment That Led To Trump Extending Social Distancing Mandate
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Dr. Anthony Fauci Makes Special Appearance on Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR News

Dr. Anthony Fauci Makes Special Appearance on Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR News 01:54

 Dr. Anthony Fauci Makes Special Appearance on Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Social Distancing Show' | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FairbankBird101

Fairbank Birds 101 - Emily Arturi RT @SamanthaSHauser: Welcome back to #BirdQuiz!! It is an awesome twitter game where you get to challenge your bird ID skills and even le… 2 seconds ago

songminosgirl

always on my grind RT @captain_ksy: Wait that was the last 'guess who's back? we are winner!' 2 seconds ago

MidtowmMel

MidtownMel @DirtRaceLovr @_krissyh @WhoDatTrap I see “black men are the weakest link” twitter will make it their business to d… https://t.co/g3MXf7JgF1 2 seconds ago

Gridironins

Gridiron Insurance Happy Monday Everyone!! Can you guess this week's movie quotes? DM or comment the correct titles for a chance to wi… https://t.co/tFRwkK2aPt 3 seconds ago

starscollision

pretty little idiot This could also count as a selfie I guess, but the actual theme for today is still life don’t be fooled . . . .… https://t.co/N0R0vX13uN 3 seconds ago

tomsmith291201

Tom Smith RT @sbc_tips: 🏦🏦GIVEAWAY🏦🏦 What’s is @flippingSip’s current monthly transfer profit ? (He’s flipped for 2 of 4 weeks) We have 1 free spa… 3 seconds ago

jimin_verse

seoulpark⁷⁺⁵🍯🌙 @bts_bighit why didn’t I find bts back in 2013? my life could have been more happy and fun with you guys, I guess 2… https://t.co/jOfOA5MsCS 3 seconds ago

NBAruinedESPN

🦾🧠 @GovLarryHogan Should have locked down DC, Baltimore & it’s suburbs weeks ago, period! React, react.... Guess wha… https://t.co/GTzmfw4xod 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.