"This is the kind of illness that knocks you down, runs you over, sits on your chest and never, ever lets up," writes APP reporter Mike Davis of his time suffering from coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Jules Bevis RT @mia_eisenstadt: This reporter says 925 recovered from corona in Italy 🇮🇹 yesterday. Starting the week on a positive note 👍, with gratit… 20 minutes ago Frank Scandale I work with Mike on a variety of projects and hearing his story is sobering - My week with coronavirus: APP reporte… https://t.co/i74fLCOgOG 2 hours ago Asbury Park Press RT @Paul_DAmbrosio: My week with coronavirus: APP reporter chronicles fevers and fatigue; 'This is not a joke' https://t.co/BZr4WNKWOV via… 2 hours ago EduarHenriq Trump spars with CNN reporter when confronted with past remarks https://t.co/VRTz9yxZCg https://t.co/fBwMpzto4R 2 hours ago Paul D'Ambrosio My week with coronavirus: APP reporter chronicles fevers and fatigue; 'This is not a joke' https://t.co/BZr4WNKWOV via @AsburyParkPress 2 hours ago Mia Eisenstadt 🌻 This reporter says 925 recovered from corona in Italy 🇮🇹 yesterday. Starting the week on a positive note 👍, with gr… https://t.co/pjZ5IEnROt 2 hours ago Rick Neale From @AsburyParkPress reporter @byMikeDavis, who is 31: "After putting up with this illness for the better part of… https://t.co/rOpMNf7019 3 hours ago Todd B. Bates Asbury Park Press: My week with coronavirus: APP reporter chronicles fevers and fatigue; 'This is not a joke'… https://t.co/XFaCNolTWo 5 hours ago