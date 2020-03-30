Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > My week with coronavirus: APP reporter chronicles fevers and fatigue; 'This is not a joke'

My week with coronavirus: APP reporter chronicles fevers and fatigue; 'This is not a joke'

Delawareonline Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
"This is the kind of illness that knocks you down, runs you over, sits on your chest and never, ever lets up," writes APP reporter Mike Davis of his time suffering from coronavirus.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChkyJules

Jules Bevis RT @mia_eisenstadt: This reporter says 925 recovered from corona in Italy 🇮🇹 yesterday. Starting the week on a positive note 👍, with gratit… 20 minutes ago

FScandale

Frank Scandale I work with Mike on a variety of projects and hearing his story is sobering - My week with coronavirus: APP reporte… https://t.co/i74fLCOgOG 2 hours ago

AsburyParkPress

Asbury Park Press RT @Paul_DAmbrosio: My week with coronavirus: APP reporter chronicles fevers and fatigue; 'This is not a joke' https://t.co/BZr4WNKWOV via… 2 hours ago

HenriqEduar

EduarHenriq Trump spars with CNN reporter when confronted with past remarks https://t.co/VRTz9yxZCg https://t.co/fBwMpzto4R 2 hours ago

Paul_DAmbrosio

Paul D'Ambrosio My week with coronavirus: APP reporter chronicles fevers and fatigue; 'This is not a joke' https://t.co/BZr4WNKWOV via @AsburyParkPress 2 hours ago

mia_eisenstadt

Mia Eisenstadt 🌻 This reporter says 925 recovered from corona in Italy 🇮🇹 yesterday. Starting the week on a positive note 👍, with gr… https://t.co/pjZ5IEnROt 2 hours ago

RickNeale1

Rick Neale From @AsburyParkPress reporter @byMikeDavis, who is 31: "After putting up with this illness for the better part of… https://t.co/rOpMNf7019 3 hours ago

ByToddBBates

Todd B. Bates Asbury Park Press: My week with coronavirus: APP reporter chronicles fevers and fatigue; 'This is not a joke'… https://t.co/XFaCNolTWo 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.