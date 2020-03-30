Global  

Macy's to furlough most of its 130,000 workers

CBS News Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Macy's says it will rehire as many furloughed employees as it can once in-store retail business resumes.
Macy's Will Furlough Most Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Macy's Will Furlough Most Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

 Macy's is furloughing most of its employees after coronavirus forced stores to close.

