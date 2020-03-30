Global  

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Rises To 16,600 COVID-19 Cases, Just Under 200 Deaths

CBS 2 Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
New Jersey is now up to 16,636 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up 3,347 since the last reported tally. Coronavirus-related deaths went up to 198 statewide, an increase of 37.
