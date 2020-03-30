Global  

ASU has made 2,000 new coronavirus test kits, using robots for faster results

azcentral.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
ASU has already made 2,000 test kits and plans to start high-speed testing for first responders and other key personnel.
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: AHN Making Test Kits In Preparation For Possible Surge

AHN Making Test Kits In Preparation For Possible Surge 01:29

 Allegheny Health Network is creating thousands of coronavirus test kits, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

