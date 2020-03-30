Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Updates: Social Distancing Guidelines Extended, Washington State News

Coronavirus Updates: Social Distancing Guidelines Extended, Washington State News

NPR Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
NPR science, national and White House correspondents relay the latest updates in the United States response to the coronavirus epidemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: Social distancing guidelines extended for 30 days

Social distancing guidelines extended for 30 days 00:46

 Social distancing guidelines extended for 30 days

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jocy270

Jocelyn RT @CityofOntario: We have been informed that there are 5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Please remember to practice social distan… 12 seconds ago

MJMusicEars

MJ musicinyourears More than 138 more deaths in New York City in 24 hours https://t.co/MQe9HidTQV #CoronavirusCrisis 56 seconds ago

kwaku_j

JJ RT @BreakingNews: President Trump approves a disaster declaration for Rhode Island amid the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/BuHxoRAURT 1 minute ago

jaidensattler

Jaiden Sattler RT @WCVB: President Trump invited the "My Pillow" guy to speak at the White House briefing. #Coronavirus https://t.co/gPhuc9XipU https://… 1 minute ago

n0nsequitarian

Rob Miller RT @NBCNews: The Pentagon has directed military bases to no longer provide specific numbers of COVID-19 cases to the press and public, citi… 2 minutes ago

MagnoliaG2012

Magnolia Gallery Prisoners in New York City jails sound alarm as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/Dfn9SuVn84 via @NBCNews 3 minutes ago

nannonkannon

なんのんかんのん RT @NBCPolitics: The Pentagon has directed military bases to no longer provide specific numbers of COVID-19 cases to the press and public,… 3 minutes ago

amanonfire

Aman RT @NBCNews: Coronavirus latest: https://t.co/Bmbnp3VVnB • President Trump extends restrictions until April 30 • Global death toll reaches… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.