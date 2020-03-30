Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Bring ‘Garth & Trisha Live!’ To CBS On April 1st

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood bring 'Garth & Trisha Live!' to CBS on Wednesday, April 1st, live from Studio G.

