Singer John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator, his wife says

ET Canada “Please continue to send your amazing love and prayers,” ~ Fiona Whelan Prine https://t.co/jpypx6DjJy 2 minutes ago

Chris Boese RT @ABC: Singer-songwriter John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type sympt… 2 minutes ago

Steven A. Button RT @wsbtv: Good news! Singer John Prine is now in stable condition after being hospitalized with coronavirus, his wife says: https://t.co/v… 3 minutes ago

Helen RT @RedDirt_Roots: Singer John Prine is in stable condition, his wife says John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a venti… 6 minutes ago

Keanu Siamese🇨🇦 Liberal Member,Team Trudeau 🇨🇦 Singer-songwriter John Prine in stable condition with COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co/hlXsASC2uK 11 minutes ago

Matthew Peddie RT @CBCAlerts: Singer-songwriter John Prine in stable condition with COVID-19. 73-year-old's family says he is on a ventilator but doing be… 11 minutes ago

Kevin Mahnken @donmoyn Good news: https://t.co/SHwpTJig8M 12 minutes ago