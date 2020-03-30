Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Singer John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator, his wife says

Singer John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator, his wife says

Denver Post Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms, his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine said Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published < > Embed
News video: John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms

John Prine in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms 00:40

 Americana and folk legend John Prine has been hospitalised in a critical condition after developing symptoms of COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ETCanada

ET Canada “Please continue to send your amazing love and prayers,” ~ Fiona Whelan Prine https://t.co/jpypx6DjJy 2 minutes ago

ChrisBoese

Chris Boese RT @ABC: Singer-songwriter John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type sympt… 2 minutes ago

71_Button

Steven A. Button RT @wsbtv: Good news! Singer John Prine is now in stable condition after being hospitalized with coronavirus, his wife says: https://t.co/v… 3 minutes ago

DupyVon

Helen RT @RedDirt_Roots: Singer John Prine is in stable condition, his wife says John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a venti… 6 minutes ago

KeanuSiamese

Keanu Siamese🇨🇦 Liberal Member,Team Trudeau 🇨🇦 Singer-songwriter John Prine in stable condition with COVID-19 | CBC News https://t.co/hlXsASC2uK 11 minutes ago

matthew_peddie

Matthew Peddie RT @CBCAlerts: Singer-songwriter John Prine in stable condition with COVID-19. 73-year-old's family says he is on a ventilator but doing be… 11 minutes ago

KevinMahnken

Kevin Mahnken @donmoyn Good news: https://t.co/SHwpTJig8M 12 minutes ago

fs_bocaj

Poops McGee RT @stevesilberman: Glad to hear that singer-songwriter John Prine's condition has somewhat improved. If you're a praying person, please co… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.