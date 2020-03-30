Coronavirus Update: Religious, Faith Leaders Use Technology For Worship At Home

St. Lucie County leaders announced the first death in the county from the COVID-19 coronavirus on Friday. At a news conference, health officials said the patient is a male, but no other details were provided.
