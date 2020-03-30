Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Joe Biden Has a Podcast — and He Tackles COVID-19 First

Joe Biden Has a Podcast — and He Tackles COVID-19 First

The Wrap Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden Has a Podcast — and He Tackles COVID-19 FirstFormer Vice President Joe Biden is the latest public figure to start a podcast.

Biden, who is currently running as a Democrat for president, on Monday announced the launch of his new podcast, “Here’s the Deal.”

“Each episode will feature in-depth conversations about pressing issues with some of the nation’s top experts — paired with the heart, compassion, and wisdom only Joe can deliver,” Biden’s website said of the show.

The show’s first episode is roughly 20 minutes long and features an interview with former White House Ebola response coordinator Ron Klain, who discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and best practices for containing and eradicating it.

*Also Read:* Virtual Concerts and Broadway Shows to Watch During the Coronavirus Shutdown

Biden explained why he started the audio series, saying on the March 30 episode, “Well, first so we can keep talking with each other or we can’t hold rallies anymore, but we’re not gathering in large public spaces. The second reason is I think this podcast could offer some really helpful information. I’ve seen these kinds of crises before and uh, and I’ve sat in the situation room in the oval office.”

New episodes of “Here’s the Deal” will be available weekly on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, Pandora and TuneIn.



Not a joke, folks, we just launched our new podcast. It’s called "Here's the Deal." For our first episode, I sat down with Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response Coordinator, for a discussion on COVID-19.

Listen at https://t.co/t11Fa0TZjc or wherever you get your podcasts.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 30, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Coronavirus: The Canceled Events in Tech, Media, Politics and Entertainment (Updating)

Nancy Pelosi Tells Bill Maher Politics Means 'You Have to Be Ready to Throw a Punch – for the Children' (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel Talks to Joe Biden, Also Identifies 'Where's Waldo' as a Serious Coronavirus Risk (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QueenMab87

Mia Brett Biden launched a podcast today and did live-streaming briefings along with a CNN town hall and interviews all last… https://t.co/jKaYo0qy7g 42 seconds ago

aaronbergcomedy

aaron berg - on lockdown til further notice RT @kevinbrennan666: New @mlcpodcast out now. If you’re a #cheapfuck you only get audio. If you’re a millionaire and subscribe to my patreo… 50 seconds ago

Karsmdt

Karl Schmidt RT @TheBabylonBee: Biden's New Podcast Available Exclusively On Vinyl https://t.co/XCiXlYn3Ip 1 minute ago

Nursing20203

Nursing 2020 RT @ChasityKlapper1: @RoseNDolinski @greggutfeld I agree, it makes me so mad. I mean it must be nice to sit and know all the answers. If he… 1 minute ago

pork1634

mike RT @KamVTV: On the Biden campaign’s new podcast (which inexplicably was posted six days after it was recorded), Biden advisor Ron Klain rep… 2 minutes ago

DrunkenGobbler

champion of the world RT @Vanessa_ABee: the joe biden presidency in one podcast ep https://t.co/4N45S4k16i 2 minutes ago

darlingnicki__

Maeve Wiley RT @Keefler_Elf: who the***told joe biden what a podcast was 2 minutes ago

62Antone

Antone Candido RT @joncoopertweets: Joe Biden debuts podcast in his virtual campaign for president "Here's the Deal" is another way for the campaign to t… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.