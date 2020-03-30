Global  

The Wrap Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
‘The Good Fight’ Season 4 Trailer: What Is Memo 618? (Video)CBS All Access shared the first trailer for the fourth season of “The Good Fight” on Monday, and Diane Lockhart is ready to get back to work.

The trailer sees Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart trying to get to the bottom of the mysterious “Memo 618,” which, as Diane explains, “seems to allow rich and powerful people not to comply with judicial rulings.”

Here’s CBS All Access’s description of the new season:



Season four of “The Good Fight” finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618.”



*Also Read:* Isla Fisher to Star in CBS All Access Dark Comedy Series 'Guilty Party'

Season 4 will premiere with two new episodes on Monday, April 9 and April 16. The series will then return from a one-week hiatus with additional episodes on April 30.

The series stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Delroy Lindo. Hugh Dancy has also joined the cast in a recurring role.

Series co-creators Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers alongside Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins. Phil Alden Robinson is also co-creator. “The Good Fight” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Isla Fisher to Star in CBS All Access Dark Comedy Series 'Guilty Party'

Julie McNamara Promoted to Oversee Programming Strategy for All of CBS All Access

ViacomCBS Projects Substantial 2020 Growth for Pluto TV, CBS All Access and Showtime
