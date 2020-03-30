Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suspend Use of Sussex Royal Instagram Account

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suspend Use of Sussex Royal Instagram Account

The Wrap Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suspend Use of Sussex Royal Instagram AccountThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — suspended the use of their @SussexRoyal Instagram account Monday after reflecting on the coronavirus and assuring followers that while they won’t be visible on the account, “the work continues.” Their final post comes one day before they officially step back from their royal duties.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference–as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line–together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise,” they wrote in their valediction.

*Also Read:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' From Royal Duties, Split Time in North America

The couple pointed out the value of focusing on health and wellbeing, then thanked their followers “for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”

In addition to the Instagram account, the Sussex Royal website will also no longer be updated. The duo announced earlier this year they would be stepping back and becoming financially independent. They then relocated from the U.K. to Canada before settling in Los Angeles last week.

Since making the announcement back in January, Markle already signed a deal with Disney and is narrating a Disneynature documentary called “Elephant” that will appear on Disney+ on April 3.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Moved to Los Angeles From Canada

Meghan Markle Narrates Disneynature's 'Elephant' Documentary

Vice's Trailer for Meghan Markle Doc Warns 'This Was Never Going to Be the Fairy Tale' (Video)
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Archie Will Soon Have a New Playmate

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby Archie Will Soon Have a New Playmate 01:04

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby Archie has just made a new little friend and future playmate. Well, sort of. Buzz60’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

smilingeasy

Fifi Prince Harry and Meghan Throttle Down the Royal P.R. Machine https://t.co/e1MLXzvQS3 5 seconds ago

Christo07928590

Christopher Guillen RT @w_terrence: SPOILED ENTITLED BRATS!! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle thought President Trump was going to pay for for their security. T… 21 seconds ago

jmhendricks88

Jaclyn Hendricks RT @PageSix: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry officially axing the “Sussex Royal” brand https://t.co/mgxUe3i1HQ https://t.co/IrzynHAHDb 29 seconds ago

MizH33

Meghan/baby/H ostracised & persecuted by racists RT @MegsWorld8150: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Personally Covering Security Costs https://t.co/SMmXEViWcC 42 seconds ago

WeMelaninGirls

We Melanin Girls "Trump says US will not pay for security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle" nor should we! We love the #Royals… https://t.co/BoReX2uY9s 55 seconds ago

CanadianPhil123

Canadian Phil RT @CattHarmony: The American people are not royal subjects; we will not & should not pay for Harry & Meghan's security. If they can't affo… 2 minutes ago

TheT_Room

The T Room Trump Tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘They Must Pay’ for Security Amid Reported Move to U.S…. https://t.co/Qrtjz8K1oV #TRoom #politics 2 minutes ago

glenpalm2005

G. Manchester. Watch "TRUMP TELLS PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE 'THEY MUST PAY' FOR SECURITY Amid Move to US" on YouTube https://t.co/GZoa78Ouzn 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.