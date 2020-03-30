Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suspend Use of Sussex Royal Instagram Account

Monday, 30 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — suspended the use of their @SussexRoyal Instagram account Monday after reflecting on the coronavirus and assuring followers that while they won’t be visible on the account, “the work continues.” Their final post comes one day before they officially step back from their royal duties.



“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference–as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line–together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise,” they wrote in their valediction.



*Also Read:* Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'Step Back' From Royal Duties, Split Time in North America



The couple pointed out the value of focusing on health and wellbeing, then thanked their followers “for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”



In addition to the Instagram account, the Sussex Royal website will also no longer be updated. The duo announced earlier this year they would be stepping back and becoming financially independent. They then relocated from the U.K. to Canada before settling in Los Angeles last week.



Since making the announcement back in January, Markle already signed a deal with Disney and is narrating a Disneynature documentary called “Elephant” that will appear on Disney+ on April 3.



