William Helmreich, Sociologist and a Walker in the City, Dies at 74

NYTimes.com Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
A scholar of Judaism as well, he walked every block in New York — totaling 6,163 miles — and wrote a book about his odyssey. He died of the coronavirus.
