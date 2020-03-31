Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say, ‘There Are Homeless People Out There Who Can’t Pay Their Mortgage’?

FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say, ‘There Are Homeless People Out There Who Can’t Pay Their Mortgage’?

Daily Caller Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
'People will die, who have never died before'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JDMarvin

John D Marvin FYI: FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say, 'There Are Homeless People Out There Who Can't Pay Their Mortgag… https://t.co/uiTCqLsVAR 7 hours ago

SnapJag

Life's what you make it @Maxwell_Gold @AOC Twisted news, even i have to call this one out, i don't like AOC at all. This is a problem w/ so… https://t.co/86p3V6FsT4 2 days ago

TheCryptoDon_

TheCryptoDon RT @TheCryptoDog: @JohnLeFevre @AOC I don't give a***about american politics but why share false information? What's the point of spread… 3 days ago

FlintGate

Melissa Mays @IAweofgod @bret_jensen @AOC It should, it's false. What does the Lord say about lying and spreading false informat… https://t.co/BllMUg4Cxj 4 days ago

Scubaaruba77

Jim @CalliopeAnim @eagles512 Couple more weird blogs. CNN & Newsweek: https://t.co/P6hRuCztBR https://t.co/2xvHpOPh6j 5 days ago

OnsideOrAnother

Ol' Gravy Leg Fan @N_AmerSolutions See! Here’s a similar claim made by AOC but it’s bullshit and The NY Times calls her out. https://t.co/XaYo2pNZCe 6 days ago

caterwauler

Almost @jaketapper Did you CHECK that fact Jake? Oh you didn't but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told you so, then that's alright. Yes? 1 week ago

BarrysStrawman

Lying Dog Faced Pony Soldier ن RT @davereaboi: Fake Jake Tapper: I Didn't Fact-Check Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Obvious Lie to My Face Because #OrangeManBadder https://t.… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.