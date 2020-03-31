FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say, ‘There Are Homeless People Out There Who Can’t Pay Their Mortgage’?

John D Marvin FYI: FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say, 'There Are Homeless People Out There Who Can't Pay Their Mortgag… https://t.co/uiTCqLsVAR 7 hours ago

Life's what you make it @Maxwell_Gold @AOC Twisted news, even i have to call this one out, i don't like AOC at all. This is a problem w/ so… https://t.co/86p3V6FsT4 2 days ago

TheCryptoDon RT @TheCryptoDog: @JohnLeFevre @AOC I don't give a***about american politics but why share false information? What's the point of spread… 3 days ago

Melissa Mays @IAweofgod @bret_jensen @AOC It should, it's false. What does the Lord say about lying and spreading false informat… https://t.co/BllMUg4Cxj 4 days ago

Jim @CalliopeAnim @eagles512 Couple more weird blogs. CNN & Newsweek: https://t.co/P6hRuCztBR https://t.co/2xvHpOPh6j 5 days ago

Ol' Gravy Leg Fan @N_AmerSolutions See! Here’s a similar claim made by AOC but it’s bullshit and The NY Times calls her out. https://t.co/XaYo2pNZCe 6 days ago

Almost @jaketapper Did you CHECK that fact Jake? Oh you didn't but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told you so, then that's alright. Yes? 1 week ago