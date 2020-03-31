USNS Comfort: Hospital Ship of Hope Arrives in New York Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () The ships mission and its crew are to render medical aid for patients, who are not coronavirus positive and need other medical procedures done. Without the ship mission, these patients may be adversely affected by the strained health infrastructure caused by the outbreak.
As New York City continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak, the USNS Comfort medical ship is set to arrive in NY Harbor on Monday. Also, a field hospital is being set up in Central Park. CBS2's Christina Fan reports