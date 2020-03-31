USNS Comfort: Hospital Ship of Hope Arrives in New York Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The ships mission and its crew are to render medical aid for patients, who are not coronavirus positive and need other medical procedures done. Without the ship mission, these patients may be adversely affected by the strained health infrastructure caused by the outbreak. The ships mission and its crew are to render medical aid for patients, who are not coronavirus positive and need other medical procedures done. Without the ship mission, these patients may be adversely affected by the strained health infrastructure caused by the outbreak. 👓 View full article

