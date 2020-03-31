Global  

USNS Comfort: Hospital Ship of Hope Arrives in New York Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
USNS Comfort: Hospital Ship of Hope Arrives in New York Amidst COVID-19 PandemicThe ships mission and its crew are to render medical aid for patients, who are not coronavirus positive and need other medical procedures done. Without the ship mission, these patients may be adversely affected by the strained health infrastructure caused by the outbreak.
News video: USNS Comfort To Arrive Monday, Field Hospital Coming To Central Park

USNS Comfort To Arrive Monday, Field Hospital Coming To Central Park 03:57

 As New York City continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak, the USNS Comfort medical ship is set to arrive in NY Harbor on Monday. Also, a field hospital is being set up in Central Park. CBS2's Christina Fan reports

USNS hospital ship Comfort arrives in Manhattan to help with coronavirus overflow [Video]

USNS hospital ship Comfort arrives in Manhattan to help with coronavirus overflow

The USNS Comfort arrives to cheers and signs as people gathered to watch the giant hospital ship as it docks at Pier 90 along Manhattan's west side on Monday (March 30). The vessel will be used as..

Naval Hospital Ship Comfort Arrives In New York City Ahead Of Schedule [Video]

Naval Hospital Ship Comfort Arrives In New York City Ahead Of Schedule

CBS4's Elise Preston reports the ship will treat non-coronavirus patients.

USNS Comfort Hospital Ship Reaches New York. It's Not Made to Contain Coronavirus.

Navy officials insist that they are doing everything short of Saran-wrapping the ship to try to keep it virus-free.
‘WHAT ARE YOU PEOPLE DOING?!’: New Yorkers Earn Scorn For Flocking to See Navy Hospital Ship

‘WHAT ARE YOU PEOPLE DOING?!’: New Yorkers Earn Scorn For Flocking to See Navy Hospital ShipNew Yorkers who have flocked to see the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, which arrived in New York City on Monday, are now being scorned for failing to socially...
