Coronavirus Update: 8 People Die At New Jersey Nursing Home, Several Others Sick

CBS 2 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The mayor of Wanaque said Lakeland Nursing Home in Haskell will no longer allow visitors or new patients.
8 Coronavirus Deaths At New Jersey Nursing Home

8 Coronavirus Deaths At New Jersey Nursing Home 00:29

 Eight people have died of the coronavirus at a nursing home in Wanaque, New Jersey.

Recent related news

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Nursing Home Evacuated After Reporting Nearly A Dozen Cases

The Woodbridge mayor confirms 11 residents at St. Joseph’s Senior Home Assisted Living and Nursing Center have the potentially deadly virus.
In New Jersey, if you break coronavirus "stay at home" order, you could go to jail for six months

(Natural News) New Jersey is among a handful of states that recently put into place “stay at home” lockdown orders that prohibit residents from engaging in...
rhcm123

Robert Marchini RT @business: Coronavirus latest: - U.S. travel advisory in place for New York, New Jersey - Australia bans outdoor gatherings of more than… 7 hours ago

SavannahBayBVI

🆘 SavannahBay LIARS! @FOXNEWS LIES! DON'T DO IT. W PEOPLE DIED IN AZ! STOP THE QUACKS! @Governors New Jersey doctor gives upda… https://t.co/DA1mHX95RQ 8 hours ago

TirukuralKaram

Thaivabalan Balasundaram RT @CEDRdigital: #NJ Gov Murphy #COVID19 Update: Positive cases: 16,636 Deaths: 198 #NewJersey Law Enforcement #Coronavirus 288 tested po… 8 hours ago

HudsonRiverCroc

Hudson River Croc RT @CBSNewYork: #Coronavirus update: N.J. Gov. Murphy rips into people holding "knucklehead parties" and engaging in "abhorrent behavior" i… 11 hours ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York #Coronavirus update: N.J. Gov. Murphy rips into people holding "knucklehead parties" and engaging in "abhorrent beh… https://t.co/lT0v5KWWoD 11 hours ago

TylerDaStyler

Tyler Moore not Mary @6abc the woman that is reporting now just gave a New Jersey update on coronavirus, she named all the counties exce… https://t.co/evdxMw4DyU 19 hours ago

CEDRdigital

CEDR Digital Corps #NJ Gov Murphy #COVID19 Update: Positive cases: 16,636 Deaths: 198 #NewJersey Law Enforcement #Coronavirus 288 te… https://t.co/Vl9mxfdNDx 19 hours ago

cbslocal

CBS Local RT @CBSNewYork: Police in New Jersey have charged two more people with violating social distancing orders amid the #coronavirus outbreak. h… 19 hours ago

