FBI Warns About Hackers ‘Zoom-Bombing’ Online Class Videoconferences With Porn, Hate Speech Messages

CBS 2 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Video conferencing is surging in popularity while the coronavirus pandemic keeps people at home, but so are reports that hackers are trying to disrupt those meetings. The FBI said Monday that two Massachusetts schools have been the victims of “Zoom-bombing” this month.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Zoom-Bombing' Hijacks Online Class Meetings In Massachusetts, FBI Warns

'Zoom-Bombing' Hijacks Online Class Meetings In Massachusetts, FBI Warns 02:06

 Make sure uninvited guests don't crash your next video conference. WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.

