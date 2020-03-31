Global  

Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez Announces Coronavirus Infection

CBS 2 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Rep. Nydia Velazquez announced Monday she had all the common symptoms of a COVID-19 coronavirus infection, prompting her doctor to say she likely has the disease.
