Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez Announces Coronavirus Infection

Rep. Nydia Velazquez announced Monday she had all the common symptoms of a COVID-19 coronavirus infection, prompting her doctor to say she likely has the disease.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Angélica M. Acevedo RT @QNS: Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez is in quarantine after contracting symptoms of the novel coronavirus, she said in a Tweet on Monday.… 16 hours ago QNS Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez is in quarantine after contracting symptoms of the novel coronavirus, she said in a T… https://t.co/GZkbvQobaD 17 hours ago Meaghan McGoldrick RT @brooklynpaper: “I have been diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. My symptoms are mild. I am isolating myself at my home and f… 19 hours ago Brooklyn Paper “I have been diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection. My symptoms are mild. I am isolating myself at my home… https://t.co/8OjfGUehKE 19 hours ago