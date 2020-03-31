Global  

Justice Department watchdog cites more flaws in FBI's handling of surveillance warrants

Reuters Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
The FBI has failed to properly maintain supporting documentation when seeking surveillance warrants, raising questions about the factual underpinnings of the warrant applications and violating the bureau's own internal procedures, the Justice Department watchdog said on Tuesday in a new report.
 Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has reportedly found additional flaws in applications for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, warrants.

