'Parents of all K-12 students may decide on if they want their child to repeat their current grade or go fourth to the next grade'

Tweets about this ZENITH NEWS® THE DAILY CALLER reported: FACT CHECK: Has Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Closed All K-12 Schools For The Rest Of… https://t.co/x5IzrbhcFa 2 hours ago Trevor Schakohl FACT CHECK: Has Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker Closed All K-12 Schools For The Rest Of The Year? via… https://t.co/iqKJ221P9J 4 hours ago Celesta1013 @BrandisFriedman Governor Pritzker says Illinois is averaging 4,000/day. Fact check please? 2 days ago I have Served. I will be of Service! RT @AudrinaBigos: A big question we keep getting: What constitutes as an “essential” or “non-essential” business during the Illinois' stay… 6 days ago Audrina Bigos A big question we keep getting: What constitutes as an “essential” or “non-essential” business during the Illinois'… https://t.co/xXIG25xNrz 6 days ago