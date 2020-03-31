"Bullitt" Mustang auctioned for $3.74 million Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A piece of Hollywood history went for a record price Friday, when the green 1968 Ford Mustang GT used in the Steve McQueen movie "Bullitt" sold for $3.74 million at a Florida auction house. 👓 View full article

