Among those falling victim to COVID-19 were a 33-year-old firefighter and a 30-year-old championship baseball coach.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Kim #MedicareForAll 🏨😢 RT @jennycohn1: Coronavirus Update: Two Men In Their 30s Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths In New Jersey – CBS New York https://t.co/dJ6m9aqS83 54 seconds ago Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 Coronavirus Update: Two Men In Their 30s Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths In New Jersey – CBS New York https://t.co/dJ6m9aqS83 16 minutes ago Larry Bird The 3rd RT @elinashatkin: Say bye bye to LA's farmers markets for the time being. Garcetti just suspended them until they can show the city they ha… 3 hours ago Elina Shatkin Say bye bye to LA's farmers markets for the time being. Garcetti just suspended them until they can show the city t… https://t.co/79rN7VNEpg 18 hours ago