Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: Two Men In Their 30s Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths In New Jersey

Coronavirus Update: Two Men In Their 30s Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths In New Jersey

CBS 2 Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Among those falling victim to COVID-19 were a 33-year-old firefighter and a 30-year-old championship baseball coach.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Nursing Home Sees 8 Deaths In Lakewood, N.J.

Coronavirus Update: Nursing Home Sees 8 Deaths In Lakewood, N.J. 00:30

 Lakewood police responded to a report of a large gathering around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Madison Avenue. Officers found 35 people inside the building.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlowersAreR3d

Kim #MedicareForAll 🏨😢 RT @jennycohn1: Coronavirus Update: Two Men In Their 30s Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths In New Jersey – CBS New York https://t.co/dJ6m9aqS83 54 seconds ago

jennycohn1

Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 Coronavirus Update: Two Men In Their 30s Among Latest COVID-19 Deaths In New Jersey – CBS New York https://t.co/dJ6m9aqS83 16 minutes ago

oosoapybubbleoo

Larry Bird The 3rd RT @elinashatkin: Say bye bye to LA's farmers markets for the time being. Garcetti just suspended them until they can show the city they ha… 3 hours ago

elinashatkin

Elina Shatkin Say bye bye to LA's farmers markets for the time being. Garcetti just suspended them until they can show the city t… https://t.co/79rN7VNEpg 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.