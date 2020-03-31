New York’s Empire State Building lights up in tribute to emergency workers

Global  

New York City's landmark Empire State Building has launched a nightly light show, featuring red and white flashes symbolic of an ambulance beacon, to honor emergency workers and comfort those staying at home because of the coronavirus.
 New York's iconic Empire State Building flashed red in a powerful tribute to America's first responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Upper floors had beating red lights, similar to a heartbeat and a single white light resembling an emergency siren. The striking display on the skyscraper...

