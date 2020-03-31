New York’s Empire State Building lights up in tribute to emergency workers
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () New York City's landmark Empire State Building has launched a nightly light show, featuring red and white flashes symbolic of an ambulance beacon, to honor emergency workers and comfort those staying at home because of the coronavirus.
New York's iconic Empire State Building flashed red in a powerful tribute to America's first responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Upper floors had beating red lights, similar to a heartbeat and a single white light resembling an emergency siren.
The striking display on the skyscraper...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Nancy Zaro RT @TheDailyShow: BREAKING: To boost morale in New York City, The Empire State Building will be emitting a blood-curdling scream for the re… 15 seconds ago
Luis RT @TIME: New York’s Empire State Building was lit up like an ambulance Monday night in honor of first responders and medical professionals… 15 seconds ago
Debbie RT @NetworksManager: New York City has put a big ambulance light on top of it’s iconic Empire State Building in honor of the first responde… 56 seconds ago
mikayla RT @CNN: New York's Empire State Building was lit up like an ambulance siren on Monday night in tribute to medical workers fighting coronav… 1 minute ago