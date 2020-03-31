New York’s Empire State Building lights up in tribute to emergency workers

New York City's landmark Empire State Building has launched a nightly light show, featuring red and white flashes symbolic of an ambulance beacon, to honor emergency workers and comfort those staying at home because of the coronavirus.

