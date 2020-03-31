Arizona border town feels strain of coronavirus closures: 'It has been really tough'
Tuesday, 31 March 2020 () Communities along the U.S.-Mexico border are feeling the impact of the coronavirus as many businesses have been forced to close amid various lockdown measures, including the recent closure of ports of entry to non-essential travel.
The coronavirus pandemic has struck the world with unbelievable power and fear. Aside from shoppers panic buying such items as toilet tissue, there have also been many other drastic measures put in place to halt the spread of this terrifying virus. In Vancouver, British Columbia as well as across...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Mellonpost Arizona border town feels strain of coronavirus closures: 'It has been really tough' - https://t.co/Iy25ZOLbAK https://t.co/u6SFkTYW0b 5 minutes ago
Miami Gives RT @lopezgovlaw: Arizona border town feels strain of coronavirus closures: 'It has been really tough' https://t.co/yriQJtbYSD via #FoxNews… 5 minutes ago
Miami Gives RT @lopezgovlaw: Arizona border town feels strain of coronavirus closures: 'It has been really tough' https://t.co/mvPkG4kxcN via #FoxNews6 minutes ago