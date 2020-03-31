Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Florida Pastor Arrested After Holding Crowded Church Service Breaching Social Distancing Guidelines

Florida Pastor Arrested After Holding Crowded Church Service Breaching Social Distancing Guidelines

HNGN Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Florida Pastor Arrested After Holding Crowded Church Service Breaching Social Distancing GuidelinesPastor Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested on Monday for breaching the stay-at-home order in Hillsborough County, Tampa, Florida.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Pastor of Tampa church arrested for holding large services despite 'safer-at-home' order

Pastor of Tampa church arrested for holding large services despite 'safer-at-home' order 01:33

 Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced on Monday that the pastor of a Tampa church has been arrested for holding large services despite a "safer-at-home" order that's currently in place in the county.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Governor DeSantis includes 'attending religious services conducted in churches' as essential services [Video]

Governor DeSantis includes 'attending religious services conducted in churches' as essential services

Days after the arrest of a Tampa megachurch pastor garnered national attention, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a safer-at-home order that some legal experts worry will put lives in danger.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:14Published
Pastor's arrest raises debate on whether churches should be considered 'essential' [Video]

Pastor's arrest raises debate on whether churches should be considered 'essential'

A local pastor is facing misdemeanor charges after holding a packed church service despite Hillsborough County's "safer-at-home" order.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Megachurch Pastor Arrested For Church Service Flouting Social Distancing

Tampa Bay pastor Rodney Howard-Browne, a religious confidante of President Donald Trump, has been arrested for refusing to obey social distancing orders at his...
Eurasia Review

Florida megachurch pastor arrested for holding crowded services Sunday

The Florida megachurch pastor who made national headlines for holding crowded services Sunday has been arrested Monday afternoon for defying government orders...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

DredPirateJames

TheDreadPirateJames RT @RWPUSA: This has nothing to do with religion, which can be practiced at home. This has to do with keeping the cash coming in the door f… 5 seconds ago

gigi3557

@gigi355 RT @PeterSweden7: A megachurch pastor in Florida was arrested after defying corona virus social distancing order. The false prophet has ca… 3 minutes ago

GriffinMang

♫ You're A Mean One, Mister Binch ♫ RT @WolfColin: Just days after a Tampa pastor was arrested for defying local restrictions, Florida Gov. DeSantis' latest executive order, c… 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.