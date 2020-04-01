Global  

Coronavirus Spreads in Veterans’ Home, Leaving ‘Shuddering Loss for Us All’

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The mayor of Holyoke in Massachusetts confronted the superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home after hearing rumors that infections were spreading.
News video: Baker On Holyoke Soldiers' Home Deaths: 'We Will Get To The Bottom Of What Happened'

Baker On Holyoke Soldiers' Home Deaths: 'We Will Get To The Bottom Of What Happened' 02:48

 Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said 13 veterans at the home have died as of Tuesday, 6 from coronavirus.

