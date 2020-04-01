Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Update: White House Says Americans Should Be Prepared For 100,000 Deaths

Coronavirus Update: White House Says Americans Should Be Prepared For 100,000 Deaths

CBS 2 Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
New models released by the White House on Tuesday show that 100,000 to 240,000 people could die in the U.S. from coronavirus, even with most Americans staying home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: President Trump Warns Americans To Prepare For Critical Two Weeks

Coronavirus Update: President Trump Warns Americans To Prepare For Critical Two Weeks 02:59

 President Donald Trump says the next two weeks will be critical and warns Americans to prepare for a rough time and a staggering deal toll; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Perfect62792160

Just Me!! RT @ABC: WATCH LIVE: The White House novel coronavirus task force gives an update on the pandemic as confirmed cases in the U.S. approach 2… 30 seconds ago

newsplatform_in

NEWS Platform RT @USATODAY: White House coronavirus task force provides update. https://t.co/eYnbmigktO 2 minutes ago

Txtweater

LS Adair ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @GarrettVentry: This is one of the most informative White House press briefings on coronavirus: 1. Lots of data 2. Update on medical sup… 2 minutes ago

APatientPatriot

S T RT @ASlavitt: COVID Update March 30: Tonight’s update is going get to the heart of how Trump decided to make the leap to start discussing t… 4 minutes ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AP: Virus update: • Spain records a record 849 coronavirus deaths. • NY governor says up to 1 million more workers were needed. • Whi… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.