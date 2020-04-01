Global  

Four dead, one injured in apartment building fire in the Bronx, New York

Reuters Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Four women died and one person was injured after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx, New York, police and media said late on Tuesday.
News video: 4 Killed In Bronx Apartment Building Fire

4 Killed In Bronx Apartment Building Fire 00:20

 A fire burned through an apartment building around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Claremont section, killing four people.

