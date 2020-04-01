Global  

AP Top Stories April 1 A

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Here's the latest for Wednesday April 1st: White House forecasts at least 100,000 could die of coronavirus; Over 50 at California nursing home have COVID-19; Hundreds attend Louisiana church service; Strong earthquake rocks Idaho.
 
