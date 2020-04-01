Global  

Coronavirus updates: Deadliest day yet puts U.S. COVID-19 toll over 4,000

CBS News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Globally the disease has claimed more than 42,000 lives, and the White House says it could kill more than 200,000 in America alone.
