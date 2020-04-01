"I heard the roar": Strong earthquake rocks central Idaho Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 6.5 temblor was felt in a wide region but there were no early reports of injuries or damage. One seismologist called it a once in 30 or 40 year event. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jeremy Song RT @CBSNews: "I heard the roar": Strong earthquake rocks central Idaho https://t.co/DSWWAhg5PT https://t.co/9FOMy8LnHC 1 minute ago Jerry Whitney "I heard the roar": Strong earthquake rocks central Idaho https://t.co/095IRC7k6B via @CBSNews 5 minutes ago VIPortal INC "I heard the roar": Strong earthquake rocks central Idaho https://t.co/aTqKJrxDqa https://t.co/516UblLG7l 8 minutes ago HulaGram "I heard the roar": Strong earthquake rocks central Idaho - CBS News https://t.co/Fj1krAYAPG 16 minutes ago