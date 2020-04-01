On This Day: 1 April 1984

What's the Origin of April Fools' Day? The April 1 tradition of pranks has been observed for several centuries across a variety of cultures. However, the official origins of April Fools’ Day is unknown. The most popular theory is that the day was caused by the switch from the Julian calendar to the...
