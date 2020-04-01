Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Hundreds Of COVID-19 Cases Inundate Georgia Hospital

Hundreds Of COVID-19 Cases Inundate Georgia Hospital

NPR Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Scott Steiner, CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany, Ga., about how the hospital is handling a surge in coronavirus patients.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MightyHealthful

Healthful Living Hundreds Of COVID-19 Cases Inundate Georgia Hospital https://t.co/qYxIRjg4bs 4 days ago

tsarmiento22

Tony Sarmiento Hundreds Of COVID-19 Cases Inundate Georgia Hospital : NPR https://t.co/OANAsvrlOp 5 days ago

tanyaott1

Tanya Ott @NPR's @NPRinskeep interviewed the CEO of the major health system there and it sounds so overwhelming. https://t.co/XIJxbS2pJF 1 week ago

phillipmwilder

Phillip Wilder RT @NPRinskeep: March 11 is also the day the mayor of Albany, GA learned his small city had a few cases. At the time, he says, “I thought i… 1 week ago

Dheko10

🎱Mr.Brooks84🎱 RT @NPRHealth: Hundreds Of COVID-19 Cases Inundate Georgia Hospital https://t.co/66qXqkKX37 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.