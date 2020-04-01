Global  

"Star Wars" actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus

CBS News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The actor also worked as a dialect coach for actors such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth.
