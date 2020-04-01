Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Updates: NYC Surpasses 1,000 Deaths, CDC Considers Recommending Masks

Coronavirus Updates: NYC Surpasses 1,000 Deaths, CDC Considers Recommending Masks

Gothamist Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: NYC Surpasses 1,000 Deaths, CDC Considers Recommending MasksThe face mask issue has confused many Americans, who have watched people in other countries, especially in China and South Korea, don masks during the outbreaks. [ more › ]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

benbrandstein

Ben Brandstein RT @Gothamist: NYC Surpasses 1,000 Deaths, CDC Considers Recommending Masks Read updates here: https://t.co/JaLuEVgwwd https://t.co/bSRUjkL… 12 minutes ago

KZissouli

K. Zissouli RT @WNYC: As more research indicates that as many as 25% of people infected with coronavirus may be asymptomatic, the CDC is reconsidering… 42 minutes ago

Gothamist

Gothamist NYC Surpasses 1,000 Deaths, CDC Considers Recommending Masks Read updates here: https://t.co/JaLuEVgwwd https://t.co/bSRUjkL1WF 50 minutes ago

WNYC

WNYC 🎙 As more research indicates that as many as 25% of people infected with coronavirus may be asymptomatic, the CDC is… https://t.co/RCwWDo0JUg 52 minutes ago

ImagineEquities

Imagine Equities https://t.co/i7bi1QnPBC Coronavirus Updates: NYC Surpasses 1,000 Deaths, CDC Considers Recommending Masks… https://t.co/mFVVlSotvf 59 minutes ago

ShirleyLevene

Shirley Levene RT @NBCNews: THREAD: Coronavirus updates, Sunday, March 29. • Global death toll surpasses 30,000, with more than 10,000 deaths in Italy •… 2 hours ago

Zaeem74589928

Zaeem Spain sees highest daily deaths at 864 while Iran's toll surpasses 3,000 over last 24 hour @AJEnglish… https://t.co/jkDf65xT79 4 hours ago

DjMastaGee1

DjMastaGee Coronavirus Updates: Long Island surpasses 15,000 cases, with 116 deaths https://t.co/MBeu8Y5a7g 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.