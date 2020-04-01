Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden said now that the Tokyo Olympics have been pushed back a year because of the coronavirus, "there's more time" for the Democrats to hold their nominating convention. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TERADIVANSWISHER Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/RRBYTrcJwI 5 minutes ago VIPortal INC Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/HsEw4zwc95 https://t.co/VlESwCyD0z 2 hours ago TheTop10News Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis Source: CBS News https://t.co/Z4PZ2cXpYG 2 hours ago Tester Smith Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/p6bZz6wKZq 2 hours ago