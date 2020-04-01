Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis

Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis

CBS News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden said now that the Tokyo Olympics have been pushed back a year because of the coronavirus, "there's more time" for the Democrats to hold their nominating convention.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

teraleiding1980

TERADIVANSWISHER Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/RRBYTrcJwI 5 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/HsEw4zwc95 https://t.co/VlESwCyD0z 2 hours ago

TheTop10News2

TheTop10News Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis Source: CBS News https://t.co/Z4PZ2cXpYG 2 hours ago

dev_guy

Tester Smith Biden casts doubts on Democrats' July convention amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/p6bZz6wKZq 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.