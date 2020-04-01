Turkmenistan is ranked last in the World Press Freedom Index

You Might Like

Tweets about this Gloria I can’t even imagine living in a place like this..... Turkmenistan bans use of word ‘coronavirus,’ threatens jail f… https://t.co/yKrnHQAYGF 4 minutes ago lonestarmango Turkmenistan bans use of word 'coronavirus,' threatens jail for anyone wearing a mask: watchdog group https://t.co/CiRo7aguja #FoxNews 6 minutes ago KGB Barbary Bard (Easter Worshiper) Turkmenistan shuts down the fight against COVID-19 by banning the word “coronavirus” – https://t.co/S3N54Xs8qA https://t.co/IJELdXbvye 10 minutes ago White Rabbit RT @DailyCaller: Turkmenistan Bans Use Of The Word ‘Coronavirus’ https://t.co/5LDaaCHuWJ 18 minutes ago MoQay RT @CBSNews: Turkmenistan will reportedly arrest you for saying the word "coronavirus" https://t.co/aCAGiQs15K https://t.co/i2YnisWZ3G 25 minutes ago Dilawar Khan RT @2020von2020: Turkmenistan with zero cases, bans use of word 'coronavirus'. The people wearing face masks or talking about the coronavi… 38 minutes ago Faisal Rachbhare RT @dhruv_rathee: Some of the weirdest reactions to Coronavirus across the world 🇧🇾 President of Belarus said drinking Vodka and visiting… 39 minutes ago Kay ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @KrampLiz: Turkmenistan forbids anyone from using the word Coronavirus. They also have banned talking about the virus or wearing a face… 39 minutes ago