Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > FDA Calls For Heartburn Drug Zantac To Be Pulled Off Market Immediately

FDA Calls For Heartburn Drug Zantac To Be Pulled Off Market Immediately

cbs4.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
The US Food and Drug Administration has requested that manufacturers pull all prescription and over-the-counter Zantac from the market immediately, the agency announced on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KlaVeld

KlaasV RT @woodymatters: FDA calls for heartburn drug Zantac to be pulled off the market immediately. This includes over-the-counter and prescrip… 49 seconds ago

_OlieD_

Han Solo RT @kron4news: CONSUMER ALERT: FDA calls for heartburn drug Zantac to be pulled from market immediately https://t.co/P1sYOc67jY 1 minute ago

fox4kc

FOX4 News — The US Food and Drug Administration is requesting that manufacturers pull all prescription and over-the-counter r… https://t.co/D5YwQlOl9r 2 minutes ago

dawog

dawog FDA calls for heartburn drug Zantac to be pulled from market immediately (H/T @laurenweinstein> https://t.co/F6mDaNsKtR 3 minutes ago

manncer

manncer FDA calls for heartburn drug Zantac to be pulled from market immediately https://t.co/ZFXRtqYEhQ 6 minutes ago

AmericanIndian8

Indigenous FDA Calls For Heartburn Drug Zantac To Be Pulled From Market Immediately https://t.co/dkk249IU6D #INDIGENOUS #TAIRP 8 minutes ago

_daisylennis

Daisy Lennis 🌼 RT @fox12oregon: FDA calls for heartburn drug Zantac to be pulled from market immediately due to health risks https://t.co/mB5CKXZNcl https… 9 minutes ago

ReahHigh

Reah High FDA Calls For Heartburn Drug Zantac To Be Pulled Off Market Immediately https://t.co/0kSiXRf6Wu 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.