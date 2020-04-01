FDA Calls For Heartburn Drug Zantac To Be Pulled Off Market Immediately Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The US Food and Drug Administration has requested that manufacturers pull all prescription and over-the-counter Zantac from the market immediately, the agency announced on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this KlaasV RT @woodymatters: FDA calls for heartburn drug Zantac to be pulled off the market immediately. This includes over-the-counter and prescrip… 49 seconds ago Han Solo RT @kron4news: CONSUMER ALERT: FDA calls for heartburn drug Zantac to be pulled from market immediately https://t.co/P1sYOc67jY 1 minute ago FOX4 News — The US Food and Drug Administration is requesting that manufacturers pull all prescription and over-the-counter r… https://t.co/D5YwQlOl9r 2 minutes ago dawog FDA calls for heartburn drug Zantac to be pulled from market immediately (H/T @laurenweinstein> https://t.co/F6mDaNsKtR 3 minutes ago manncer FDA calls for heartburn drug Zantac to be pulled from market immediately https://t.co/ZFXRtqYEhQ 6 minutes ago Indigenous FDA Calls For Heartburn Drug Zantac To Be Pulled From Market Immediately https://t.co/dkk249IU6D #INDIGENOUS #TAIRP 8 minutes ago Daisy Lennis 🌼 RT @fox12oregon: FDA calls for heartburn drug Zantac to be pulled from market immediately due to health risks https://t.co/mB5CKXZNcl https… 9 minutes ago Reah High FDA Calls For Heartburn Drug Zantac To Be Pulled Off Market Immediately https://t.co/0kSiXRf6Wu 12 minutes ago