Florida Governor Orders Statewide Lockdown

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 () After days of pressure, Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, ordered a statewide lockdown. Florida had been the lone holdout of states most effected by the coronavirus to not have a stay-at-home order.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would sign an executive order limiting all but essential services for 30 days starting on Thursday night to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, after facing heavy criticism for not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order sooner. This report produced by...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Rachel McRea 🏳️🌈 RT @abc3340: Statewide shelter-in-place orders have been issued for Georgia, Mississippi and Florida today; Governor Kay Ivey has asked peo… 2 minutes ago