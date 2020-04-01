Global  

Florida Governor Orders Statewide Lockdown

NPR Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
After days of pressure, Florida's Governor, Ron DeSantis, ordered a statewide lockdown. Florida had been the lone holdout of states most effected by the coronavirus to not have a stay-at-home order.
News video: Florida's DeSantis issues coronavirus stay-at-home order

Florida's DeSantis issues coronavirus stay-at-home order 03:05

 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would sign an executive order limiting all but essential services for 30 days starting on Thursday night to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, after facing heavy criticism for not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order sooner. This report produced by...

