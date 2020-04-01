Global  

Officials: Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In Maternity Ward

cbs4.com Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
A man who was feeling sick attempted to hide his coronavirus symptoms so he could see his expectant wife in the maternity ward, according to officials at an upstate New York hospital.
