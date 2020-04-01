Global  

Sanders-Warren tension dominates Democratic debate

CBS News Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Six Democratic candidates for president faced off in the final debate before the Iowa caucuses, with tension between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren dominating the debate. Elaine Quijano leads CBSN's discussion with Republican strategist and CBS News political contributor Leslie Sanchez, Democratic strategist and CBS News political strategist Antjuan Seawright and CBS News political contributor Molly Hooper in New York while CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBSN political contributor and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran join from Des Moines, Iowa.
