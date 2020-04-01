Trump Unveils New Guidelines for Country Lockdown

Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Trump is said to discuss more about his decision to extend America's lockdown until end of April. Trump is said to discuss more about his decision to extend America's lockdown until end of April. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Trump Extends COVID-19 Distancing Guidelines Through April 01:09 Trump Extends COVID-19 Distancing Guidelines Through April Donald Trump recently announced that Americans would have to continue practicing social distancing guidelines until at least April 30, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Donald Trump, via ’New York Times’ This means that...