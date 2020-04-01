Global  

Hydroxychloroquine Shows Promise In Coronavirus Study

Daily Caller Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Researchers in China found that the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine was effective in treating patients with mild cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a study released Tuesday. Patients treated with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) saw improvements in coughs, fever and pneumonia compared to a control group, the researchers found. The randomized trial […]
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: New Study Shows COVID-19 Can Be Spread By Just Speaking Or Breathing

New Study Shows COVID-19 Can Be Spread By Just Speaking Or Breathing 01:43

 Allen Martin reports on study that indicates coronavirus may be more easily spread than initially thought -(-)

